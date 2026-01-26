Spurious cosmetic packaging factory busted in northwest Delhi

The Delhi Police busted an illegal manufacturing unit, allegedly producing tubes for spurious cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, in outernorth Delhi’s Bawana Industrial area, police said on Sunday. The case stems from complaints filed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act last year, police said. (File Photo)

The unit was manufacturing tubes of products such as Fair & Lovely, Veet, Betnovate C, Huda Beauty creams, Botox Bee Venom, London Pride Hair Removal cream, Wart removal cream and Mosquito repellent tubes.

The accused, identified as Pramod Kumar Gupta and his associates, Shree Ram, Gaurav, Rahul Aggarwal and Ankl Rawat, have been arrested. Police also arrested a Sadar Bazar based shopkeeper, Syed Feroz (34), who was buying the fake products and selling them.

Last year, a case was registered under Drugs and Cosmetics Act after companies alleged spurious products being sold under their name.

DCP (Crime) Aditya Gautam said police looked for shops and factories manufacturing the products for months. “On Saturday, based on information from a shopkeeper, police raided a factory in sector 3, Bawana Industrial Area,” he said.

“They were fabricating empty tubes with names of known brands. Pramod supplied the tubes to another unit at Bijwasan where they filled the products with cheap chemicals. The owner of the factory, Ashish Gupta, is currently in Vietnam and legal action is being initiated,” said the DCP.

Machines, 150 empty tubes of Huda Beauty, 350 tubes of Fair Angel USA, 550 tubes of Botox Bee Venom, 500 tubes of London Pride Hair Removal, 350 tubes of Wart Removal Cream and 750 Mosquito Repellent tubes were seized, police said, adding that the unit was sealed.