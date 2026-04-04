New Delhi, A 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning after being stabbed by a man who allegedly died by suicide in a cylinder blast at his house after the attack in Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said. Stabbed by man who killed self hours later, girl succumbs at Delhi hospital

Police had earlier said that they received a PCR call at 5.33 pm on Friday, reporting that a girl had been stabbed and was lying unconscious with multiple injuries in Old Seemapuri.

Police teams rushed to the spot and found that the injured girl had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning, a senior police officer said.

The victim, a student of class 10, had gone to a nearby market to buy medicine when she encountered the accused, identified as Jatin, who attacked her repeatedly with a knife before fleeing, the officer said.

The injured girl used the phone of a man present at the spot to call her mother and inform her about the incident, the officer added.

Based on the PCR call, a medico-legal case was initiated, and the crime scene was inspected. Following this, a case of attempted murder was registered. It has now been converted into a murder case as the girl died during treatment.

"Meanwhile, after stabbing the minor, the accused, Jatin, went to his house, entered the kitchen, removed the pipe from a gas cylinder, and set himself on fire," police said.

Neighbours, noticing the fire, alerted Jatin's mother.

The officer said that when police entered the house, they found Jatin severely burnt and already dead.

He added that a PCR call was also received at the same police station regarding the cylinder blast at a house in New Seemapuri.

"He was alone in the house at the time of the incident and was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been preserved in the mortuary for postmortem," police said.

During the investigation on Friday, police established that Jatin was the same person who had stabbed the girl earlier in the day.

"We are probing the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack. The team is probing the matter from all possible angles," police said.

On Saturday, the minor girl's family staged a protest, demanding justice for their daughter and the suspected involvement of other people, too.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.