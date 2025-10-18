Staff hurl shoes in Nizamuddin railway station brawl

A brawl broke out among pantry staff of the Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express at Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station on Thursday, with workers using shoes, belts, and even dustbins to attack each other in full view of passengers.

Videos shot by onlookers show the men hurling objects, punching, and wrestling on the platform as commuters watched in disbelief.

Police said the fight began over something as trivial as where to place a water box inside the train. “A verbal argument along with a fight took place between both parties. However, no formal complaint was made, and the matter was mutually resolved in writing,” said K.P.S. Malhotra, DCP (Railways).

However, when videos of the violent scuffle surfaced on social media, police took suo motu cognizance, saying the footage “clearly” showed a breach of law and order. The clash reportedly occurred at Platform No. 7 of the station.

An FIR has been registered under Section 194(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with affray, and police said they are identifying and detaining those involved.

Officials said such incidents undermine the image of premium trains like Vande Bharat, known for their punctuality and service quality. The railway administration is likely to issue notices to the catering agency responsible for the staff.