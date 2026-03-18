‘Structurally unsafe’ bridge collapses in Delhi's Roop Nagar; ‘homeless’ woman falls into drain, drowns

An unidentified woman in her 50s, believed to be homeless, was killed after a nearly 60-foot-long, old and heavily rusted steel truss of a foot overbridge over the Najafgarh drain in north Delhi’s Roop Nagar collapsed on Tuesday morning, causing her to fall into the drain and drown, police said. The bridge in Roop Nagar was constructed nearly 33 years ago and managed by the Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department. (PTI)

The bridge, though declared “structurally unsafe” in March last year and officially closed for public use in July, continued to be used by commuters who bypassed barricades to cross it, officials and residents said.

A case of causing death by negligence was registered under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Roop Nagar police station against unknown persons, police said.

The bridge, constructed nearly 33 years ago and managed by the Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department, had been deemed unsafe after an inspection last year.

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I&FC minister Parvesh Verma has ordered a three-member committee to investigate the incident and submit a report within 48 hours. He also directed that all similar iron foot overbridges across Delhi be audited for structural safety.

“We have constituted a committee to examine all aspects, including the condition of the structure and the circumstances leading to the collapse. Responsibility will be fixed based on the findings,” the minister said.

Preliminary probe suggested the collapse may have been due to structural deterioration.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that at 9.28am, Roop Nagar police station received a call about the collapse across the Najafgarh drain near Block 3.

Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Boat Club and other agencies carried out search and rescue operations after locals said that a woman had fallen into the drain.

“Locals said she was a beggar who often sat at one end of the bridge seeking alms. Efforts are on to identify her,” Banthia said, adding that the operation concluded around noon after ensuring no other victims were found.

Residents said the bridge remained a key access point between Roop Nagar and Gur Mandi even after it was shut, and was frequently used by schoolchildren, college students, domestic workers and locals.

Neeta Vipul Mardia, who lives near the site, said the toll could have been higher had the collapse occurred between 7am and 8am, when hundreds of schoolchildren used the bridge.

“Even though the bridge was dangerous and shut, hundreds of students and daily commuters used it by moving aside the barricade,” she said.

Tina, a domestic worker in her late 30s from Gur Mandi, said she had just stepped onto the bridge around 9.10am when it began to shake.

“I first thought some monkeys had jumped onto it. There were five to six others on the bridge. Suddenly, it snapped towards the Roop Nagar end and fell into the drain. We all rushed back. I saw the homeless woman try to run, but she fell into the drain. She drowned in front of me.

Another eyewitness, Sanju, 21, a cook, said the bridge collapsed seconds after she crossed it near Block 3. “A man on the other end screamed and asked us to run. As we turned, the bridge collapsed. We had a narrow escape,” she said.