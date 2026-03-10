New Delhi, Several students from the Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi joined a protest organised by the Delhi unit of the Students' Federation of India outside the university gate at Kashmere Gate on Tuesday to condemn the completion of one year of the expulsion of four students. Students protest outside Ambedkar University to mark a year of expulsion row

The expelled students, all members of SFI, had originally been suspended and later expelled in connection with the alleged assault on the vice chancellor and registrar during a protest in April last year.

"AUD once used to be a space where students had the freedom to express their ideas," said SFI Delhi state president Sooraj Elamon, adding that the administration is trying to vilify the students who protest for their basic rights.

The original suspensions can be traced back to last March, when three students affiliated with SFI were suspended in connection with exposing an alleged case of cyber-bullying in the Karampura campus of AUD. In April, SFI activists had called an indefinite hunger strike on the Kashmere Gate campus regarding the matter.

Five more students were suspended following the protests, following the alleged assault on the vice chancellor and registrar.

Nadia, one of the expelled students, told PTI, "The three students who were initially suspended in March, including me, had got a stay in our suspension from the court, provided that the enquiry was finished within six weeks. There was a lack of transparency in the enquiry.

"However, in June 2025, I got an expulsion letter, following which three more students from the suspended list also got their expulsion letters. Others were allowed to graduate but were debarred from the campus."

During the protest on Tuesday, SFI activists further alleged that the students who were originally accused of bullying were allowed to enter the campus but the students who brought the incident to limelight continued to suffer the consequences.

An official from AUD said that the university has adhered to the established disciplinary procedures in handling the matter.

"As the case is currently sub judice in the Delhi High Court, the university cannot make any further comments. The university remains committed to upholding the principles of fairness and transparency and will cooperate fully with the judicial process," the official added.

