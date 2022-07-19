Teen saves mother from being stabbed to death by stepfather in Delhi
New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl saved her mother from being stabbed to death by her stepfather at their residence in south east Delhi’s Govindpuri on Sunday, police said, adding they are yet to arrest the man, who is on the run.
Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Esha Pandey identified the woman as Saraswati Barman, whose husband Gajan Barman attacked her with a knife, but she was saved by her daughter, a student of Class 10.
DCP Pandey said that Saraswati herself called the police in the early hours of Sunday to inform them that her husband had stabbed her. When police reached the spot in Tughlakabad village’s Valmiki Mohalla, they saw an injured Saraswati bleeding profusely and rushed her to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
“The woman is being treated. Doctors say she is out of danger but are monitoring her condition,” the officer said.
During the probe, Saraswati’s older daughter told police that she, her mother, Gajan, a driver and her mother’s second husband, and her 3-year-old sister live in the same house. She said Gajan often ill-treated her because she was his stepdaughter and behaved inappropriately with her. She had complained of his behaviour to her mother, leading to several fights between Saraswati and Gajan. She told police that the couple had been quarrelling for the last three-four days as well.
On Saturday night, while they all slept in the same room, she said she suddenly heard her mother scream and woke up.
“She saw her stepfather attacking her mother with a knife. He had already stabbed her a few times. She pushed him and he tried to attack again, but the girl said she managed to overpower him after punching him a few times,” said a senior police officer privy to the probe, adding that if the girl hadn’t intervened timely, he may have succeeded in killing the woman.
Gajan then fled and she helped her mother call the police control room.
DCP Pandey said that based on the girl’s statement , a case under Section 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Gajan.
“We have formed teams to trace the perpetrator,” the officer said.
SHO, ASI of Delhi east cyber police station for demanding ₹2 lakh bribe
The station house officer and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the east district cyber police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated against them for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹2 lakh from a man to settle a complaint against him by his wife, the Delhi Police said on Monday. This is the second incident of a cyber police station SHO being suspended this month.
Sikkim cop shoots 3 colleagues to death in Delhi
A Sikkim Police personnel, posted to the national Capital, shot three of Lance Naik Prabin Rai (32) of the Indian Reserve Battalion of Sikkim Police's colleagues to death with his INSAS rifle at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant barracks in Rohini area on Monday afternoon, police said. After the incident, he surrendered to the police, they added. Special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1) Dependra Pathak said the control room at KN Katju Marg police station received a call regarding firing at the water treatment plant.
20 tonne of seized plastic heads to Delhi’s waste-to-energy plants
Over 20,000 kilograms of banned single-use plastic has been seized by the 48 Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's revenue department teams since July 1, when 19 SUP items were banned nationwide, has made its way to the three waste to energy plants in Okhla, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur.
NAAC team’s visit: Lucknow University bans student protests on campus
The Lucknow University administration has banned all protests, dharna and processions on campus. The LU officials said the move has been initiated due to the proposed visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council team. The NAAC team is likely to visit the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.
Drafted in 2019, Delhi’s plastic waste by-laws may be notified soon
New Delhi: The plastic waste management bylaws will be notified in the Capital by next week, a government official has said, even as the nationwide ban on single-use plastic has come into force from July 1. Since the rules have not bee notified yet, the agencies are being forced to handle violations under the Municipal Solid Waste rules, which are less stringent.
