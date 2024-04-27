There is no anti-incumbency against central govt: Rao Inderjit Singh

Chandigarh: Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh is contesting his third Lok Sabha election as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gurugram. A five-time member of Parliament, Singh spoke to HT’s Hitender Rao about what worked for him and the party’s strategies for Haryana this time. Union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh, the BJP candidate from Gurugram parliamentary constituency. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Edited excerpts:

How does anti-incumbency feature as a factor this time since you have been a BJP MP for the last two terms?

There is no anti-incumbency against the BJP as far as the central government is concerned. The unprecedented development in Gurugram parliamentary constituency would also ensure that there is no anti-incumbency against the Centre.

So, what is be your pitch — brand Modi or the performance of the BJP government in the state and the Centre?

This is not a state election. This is an election to form the central government fought on the developmental agenda. The Prime Minister wants the nation to be Viksit Bharat by 2047. The pandemic restricted the nation for more than two years but we are now the fastest growing economy post pandemic. In fact, we have outpaced many countries in terms of economic growth.

How does the leadership change in Haryana BJP, ahead of the polls, work to the party’s advantage?

It would be better if an evaluation is made when the state goes to assembly elections later this year. Parties at times do make changes in the leadership but too much should not be read into it.

How do you see the ground situation in Haryana in these elections as compared to 2019?

Reports suggest that we are doing well across all the ten Lok Sabha constituencies across the state.

What have been the high points of your second term as an MP and a Union minister?

My focus has been on qualitative improvement of health care, improving rail and road connectivity. The move to get All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Majra in Rewari is one of my major accomplishments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself laid its foundation recently. The ₹5,500 crore metro rail project connecting old Gurugram with new Gurugram, thus significantly improving the connectivity for commuters, Delhi Mumbai expressway which cuts through Gurugram, the ongoing electrification of the Rewari-Jaipur railway line, modifications of railway stations in Rewari, Farrukhnagar were some of the major infrastructure projects approved during my term as an MP. These are the aspects on which I am seeking votes.

What are your big plans for the next term?

I would like to ensure that the proposed regional rapid transit system (RRTS) which will improve connectivity to Rewari and Bawal is completed in next five years. Bringing surplus Yamuna water during the rains to the parched terrains of southern Haryana by creating channels is another important project which will be taken up. This will help us in recharging the declining groundwater table in the southern part of the state.