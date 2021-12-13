Home / Cities / Delhi News / Tihar inmate stabbed inside his cell by two other prisoners
Tihar inmate stabbed inside his cell by two other prisoners

  • Police said jail officials found the inmate, Yogesh, with severe injuries on his hands and chest and he was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 04:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 30-year-old man who was lodged in west Delhi’s Tihar Jail was severely injured in an alleged scuffle between three inmates. The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times inside his cell.

Police officials said that the incident was reported on Friday. They said jail officials found the inmate, Yogesh, with severe injuries on his hands and chest and he was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West) said, “We received Yogesh’s medico-legal report from the hospital. He is an inmate at Central Jail 8 of Tihar. He was assaulted by other inmates but didn’t want to file a complaint. We spoke to jail authorities and are taking legal action in the matter.”

A senior jail official said that one of the inmates was getting a haircut inside Jail number 8, when two other inmates suddenly attacked Mukesh after snatching the scissors from the barber.

Monday, December 13, 2021
