Timing of first and last train on Delhi Metro's Pink Line to change from Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday announced changes in the schedule of Pink Line, which connects Majlis Park in north-west Delhi to Shiv Vihar in north-east Delhi, from Monday. The schedule is being changed to integrate the signalling system between Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section, the DMRC said on Twitter.

"To integrate the signalling system between recently opened Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section of Pink Line, the first and last train services to be effective from the night of 16.08.21 till 10.09.2021 will be as per given below timings," the DMRC tweet said.

"First train service from both the ends (Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) will commence at 6:30 AM (instead of present 6:00 AM). Similarly, the last train service from both the ends will start at 10:00 PM (instead of 11:00 PM at present)," It tweeted further, explaining the changes.

The DMRC said that on Sundays, services from both the ends will continue to start at 8am, but the last train from both the ends will start at 10pm instead of the current 11pm time.

"Normal first and last train services from 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM on Pink Line will resume from 11th September 2021 onwards," the DMRC further said.

The Pink Line became the longest operational corridor of the Delhi Metro network after a small section of the 59-km-long corridor was inaugurated earlier this month. The section of 289 metres between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations was inaugurated on August 6.

The Pink Line was opened in multiple phases in 2018. However, a small portion in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had become a bottleneck, due to which the line remained disjointed there.

The Pink Line connects important landmarks of the city, such as the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar.