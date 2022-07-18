To plea seeking to stop SpiceJet ops, Delhi High Court's response
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking to stop flight operations of air carrier SpiceJet in the wake of several incidents of technical malfunction that have been lately reported.
A bench of chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad said that the Aircraft Act provides robust mechanism in respect of the aviation industry and the court cannot stop an airline from operating in the country based on the averments (allegations) made in a petition.
The plea by a lawyer, Rahul Bhardwaj, had also sought a commission to inquire into whether the operations of SpiceJet are being properly managed. The domestic carrier has been in headlines lately over various incidents.
Earlier this month, the aviation regulator - the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) - issued a warning notice, saying the budget carrier had failed to establish its services were safe, efficient and reliable. In its notice, the regulator highlighted that its review found poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure).
Several snags have been reported on the flights operated by the airline recently. Since May, at least nine incidents have been reported. “From the above it may be deduced that SpiceJet Ltd. has failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. Now, therefore, the Accountable Manager of M/s SpiceJet Ltd., is hereby called upon to Show Cause within 3 weeks of receipt of this Notice as to why action should not be taken against the airline. In case no reply is received within the stipulated period, the matter will be proceeded ex-parte.,” DGCA’s notice read.
A couple of days ago, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Srinagar was held up for six hours amid surprise checks by the regulator.
Bus falls off bridge into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh, rescue ops on | Video
At least 12 people were killed Monday morning after the bus in which they were travelling crashed through the barrier of the Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge spanning the Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The bus fell more than 100 feet into the river. There were around 40 people inside, home minister Narottam Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rescue operation is still going on.
12 dead in MP’s Khalghat after Pune-bound bus plunges off bridge into Narmada
A Pune-bound bus crashed through the railing of a bridge across Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Khalghat area leading to the death of at least 12 people and injuries to 10 more on Monday, police said. Madhya Pradesh home minister said about 40 people were travelling in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus on the Indore-Pune route when the incident took place about 300km from state capital Bhopal. About 10 passengers have been rescued.
Presidential polls: Confident of numbers, BJP looking to divide Oppn more in UP
As voting for presidential polls began in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's is looking forward to seeing how much they will succeed in further scattering opposition votes so that UP makes a grander contribution in ensuring a bigger win for BJP-led-NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.
Bihar’s rainfall deficiency rises to 40% as trend could impact sowing season
Bihar is staring at a drought-like situation owing to the lack of rain in the state. There is almost 55% rain deficiency in south Bihar and nearly 40% overall so far since June 1. 35 of the 38 districts recorded less than normal rainfall too. In July, the rainfall deficiency has touched almost 90% and this trend could severely impact agriculture in the crucial sowing season, though farmers are still hopeful of good rainfall.
Three Bengaluru students design a smart watch for pets : Report
Three students from Bengaluru's PES University have designed a smartwatch to track and monitor daily activities of pets. According to a report in the Deccan Herald, Pallavi, Prarthana and Vismaya - the designers - have named their invention 'FOND'. The designers believe 'FOND' could help extend pets' lifespan by monitoring their overall health, such as daily food intake and exercise Vismaya, Pallavi and Prarthana are students of Electronics and Communications Engineering.
