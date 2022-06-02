Top BJP, AAP leaders in war of words over Jain’s arrest

New Delhi: Top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Wednesday sparred over the arrest of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Union minister Smriti Irani attacked the AAP for defending Jain and asked pointed questions of the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP convener responded that the Delhi health minister deserves Padma Vibhushan, country’s second highest civilian award, for building the capital’s free healthcare model.

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested on May 30 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering and Hawala transaction from Kolkata based shell companies.The case is based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under which he was accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and where he was holding shares, while amassing disproportionate income

Speaking at a press conference, Irani raised questions over alleged financial dealings by Jain, and targeted Kejriwal for giving his minister a “clean chit”.

“My first question to Kejriwal is can he clarify whether Jain paid ₹16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members, whether money laundering was carried out through 56 shell companies with the help of hawala operators between 2010 and 2016. He [Jain] himself admitted that money laundering of ₹16.39 crore was done through hawala business… should such a person continue to be a minister in your government even today,” Irani asked.

Through his lawyer, Jain told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he was associated with the companies named in the ED case only as an architect, and that he was paid as a consultant. He has denied all allegations of money laundering.

“Is it true that Satyendar Jain is the beneficial owner of the shell companies namely Prayas InfoSolutions Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, and Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and he controls them through shareholding along with his wife?” Irani asked.

“Is it true that through this black money, Satyendar Jain took the ownership of 200 bighas of land in many areas of Delhi to his advantage?” she added.

Last month, ED provisionally attached the lands allegedly bought from the laundered money.

Addressing a press conference, hours after the one that was addressed by the BJP leader, Kejriwal reiterated his support for Jain and called him a “staunchly honest deshbhakt (patriot)”, and added that he has been framed in a false and baseless case. “The ED can continue to investigate as much as it wants, we have no objection. I am sure that he will emerge spotless out of this unjustified and fabricated case. The CBI and IT Department have already conducted their investigation and found him clean on all accounts,” the AAP chief said.

“The entire nation should, in fact, be proud of Jain. He gifted the Mohalla Clinic model to the nation, which people are praising not just throughout India, but across the world. The UN Secretary General, former Swedish minister, as well as many national and international dignitaries have visited Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics. Jain has given us such a phenomenal healthcare model that all Delhi residents are getting free treatment and medicines now. I believe he deserves a Padma Vibhushan,” Kejriwal said .

Jain, who holds various portfolios including health, home and power in the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, has been sent into custody till June 9 by the court.

ED, in its remand paper submitted before Special judge Geetanjali Goel on Tuesday, has also quoted statements of the proprietors of the shell company which allegedly transferred money to Jain, who explained the modus operandi of the crime.

According to the remand paper, “During investigation, Rajender Bansal and Jivendra Mishra (owners of the shell companies), Vaibhav Jain (co-accused) has explained the modus operandi of transferring cash from Delhi to Kolkata through Hawala operators and lieu of cash, accommodation entries were layered and received from Kolkata based shell companies into the companies owned by Satyendar Jain and agricultural lands were purchased from these funds. Jain has denied having any role in taking accommodation entries in his companies.”

(Richa Banka contributed to this story)