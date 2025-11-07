Traffic advisory issued for Bageshwar Dham’s padyatra. Check routes to avoid

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a major traffic advisory for Friday, November 7, due to the “Pad Yatra” led by Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The procession will begin at 11 am from the Adhya Katyayani Temple in Chhatarpur and proceed to the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The advisory notes that over 50,000 devotees and vehicles are expected to participate.

To ensure smooth and safe traffic movement in Mehrauli, South Delhi, the following restrictions and diversions will be in place.

These events draw massive crowds. Earlier this year, a stampede-like situation was reported at a gathering of self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in the Mankoli Naka area of Thane, Maharashtra.

Shastri is the ‘peethadhishwar’ of Bageshwar Dham, a religious Hindu site in Gada village of Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district.

He is famous for telling his followers personal details about them.

Restricted stretches

Y-Point, Chhattarpur to Dera More (SSN Marg) will be restricted from 11 am to 8 pm.

CDR Chowk to Y-Point, Chhattarpur will be restricted from 8 am to 4 pm.

Zeer Khod to Dera More will be restricted from 1 pm to 10 pm on November 7 and from 7 am to 1 pm on November 8.

Parking restrictions

Parking will not be allowed from CDR Chowk to Dera Mandi and Zeer Khod between 8 am and 10 pm. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed and penalized.

Alternative routes

Faridabad-bound traffic should take MG Road via CDR Chowk.

Gurugram-bound traffic should use Mandi Road via CDR Chowk.

Vehicles from Dera Gaon can take Bandh Road-Mandi Road-MG Road.

Advisory:

Avoid SSN Marg, Chhattarpur Mandir Road, and 100 Foota Road.

Use public transport and follow police instructions.

Emergency vehicles, including Delhi Police, ambulances, fire brigade, and other essential services will be given priority.

Further updates will be available on Delhi Traffic Police channels.