Yamuna floods in Delhi: Avoid these waterlogged roads and escape traffic jams

The movement of traffic remained disrupted while it was closed in many areas across Delhi on Friday due to the overflowing of drains and the flooding of the Yamuna River. Delhi traffic cops near Rajghat diverting commuters amid flooding (Twitter/@dtptraffic)

Several major areas, including ITO and Rajghat, near the Yamuna river in New Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days.

The Delhi Traffic Police has actively been updating the commuters through media and their official social media handles about the traffic and flood situation.

According to a senior Delhi Traffic Police official, the vehicular movement on Bhairon Road was restricted due to an overflow of drain water near the railway under-bridge. “Traffic movement was affected on Vikas Marg towards ITO due to overflow of flood water. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and take their route of the National Highway 24 via Akshardham-Nizamuddin-ITO,” he said, asking not to be named.

He said that the movement of traffic is restricted from Geeta Colony Flyover towards Rajghat and ISBT, Kashmere Gate, due to the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River.

“The movement of traffic is restricted from Shanti Van towards Geeta Colony Flyover. The road from Geeta Colony to Shanti Van and vice versa have been closed due to water logging. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly,” he said.

The official added that the traffic is also affected on NH-48 in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards Mahipalpur, due to the Kanwariyas procession and due to the breakdown of a truck on the Gurgaon flyover opposite Subroto Park.

Meanwhile, traffic movement is also restricted on IP Road in both carriageways from under the IP flyover to W point and vice versa due to overflow of sewer water near the IP flyover.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to 208.46 metres at 6am on Friday but continuously remains over the danger mark of 205.33. A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, an official statement said.

However, according to officials familiar with the matter, Yamuna River water is still entering Delhi through a breach at a regulator, exacerbating the already dire flooding situation in the city.

With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi including the Secretariat housing the chief minister’s office were flooded. Amidst the situation, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced the closure of schools and the shutting down of water treatment plants, as people waded through knee-deep waters in low-lying areas to reach safer places.