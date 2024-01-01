Traffic snarls in Capital as Delhi ushers in 2024

Heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic plagued the residents of Delhi on Monday as revellers celebrating the new year thronged India Gate and famous temples across the city, such as Akshardham Temple and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. Vehicular movement was impacted on all roads leading in and out of central Delhi, including Mathura Road, Rafi Marg, and Pragati Maidan. (Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The traffic snarls led to complaints about unavailability of transport and some people took to social media to share their grievances with the Delhi Traffic Police, officials said on Monday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vehicular movement was impacted on all the roads leading to the India Gate, including Copernicus Marg, Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Shahjahan Road and Mandir Marg. Traffic crawled in outer and inner circles of Connaught Place, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chandni Chowk, Mathura Road, Najafgarh Road, Sarai Kale Khan and Mukarba Chowk.

According to a senior traffic police officer, nearly 50,000 to 70,000 people were expected to visit India Gate on January 1 and arrangements were made accordingly.

“We shared advisories on social media and other platforms and directed people to use public transport and not private vehicles. Traffic police officials were deployed at key points to help ease traffic movement in case the volume of people increased,” the officer said.

Commuters also complained that they could not get auto-rickshaws or book cabs. Those who could manage to hire an auto-rickshaw were allegedly forced to pay fares that were way higher than the usual rate.

Uma Devi, 40, a resident of Sangam Vihar, who had come with her family, said, “We came to India Gate and enjoyed a lot. But while going back, no cab driver is accepting our ride. Auto-rickshaw drivers are few and asking for exorbitant amounts. We will take the Metro back home,” she said.

Rajesh Kumar, 35, a native of Assam, came to Delhi for Christmas and New Year celebrations with his family. He visited the India Gate and was forced to walk to the Mandi House Metro station as five auto-rickshaw drivers refused to take him to his Paharganj hotel. “I wanted a selfie with the India Gate in the backdrop on the first day of the year. It was my first time here and I didn’t know it would be so crowded,” Kumar said.

While visitors at the India Gate faced traffic-related problems, the street vendors were happy as they made considerable profits. “It’s only a few days in a year when we can make good money, and January 1 is one such occasion,” said Sanjay Singh, 45, who offered electric car rides at ₹100 each.

People also took to social media to complain about traffic congestions in Delhi.

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter), who identified himself as Krishna Murari Singh and claimed to be a government official, asked the traffic police to regulate vehicular movement around India Gate. He alleged that “all government officials” are stuck and vehicles weren’t moving around 5:30pm. Another person, identified as Nitin Pardasani, alleged absence of traffic police officials near the Red Fort.

“Mathura road is badly choked. Cannot see any traffic police to manage the traffic. Please take necessary action” wrote Uday Gupta, another user.

Ahead of the New Year celebrations in the Capital, the Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory on Thursday detailing traffic restrictions in and around central Delhi and advised people to be mindful of the subsequent congestions near commercial hubs. “Commuters must try to avoid road stretches around malls and markets, as well as those leading to it,” special commissioner of police SS Yadav had said.