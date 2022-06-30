Traffic snarls in Delhi as rainfall leads to waterlogging. Advisory issued

Traffic snarled in Delhi as the national capital welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning bringing much-needed respite from the heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department announced the arrival of southwest monsoon in Delhi, which usually arrives in the national capital on June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

“Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022,” IMD tweeted on Thursday morning.

While most parts of the capital reported a good spell of rain, the showers brought the familiar sight of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads for interminable minutes. Social media was flooded with photographs of waterlogged roads, with commuters complaining about the traffic and some seeking help from police.

#WATCH | The national capital experiences waterlogging & traffic snarls after a sudden burst of heavy rainfall in several parts of Delhi NCR.



In a series of advisories, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur as both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging.

The waterlogging also affected the traffic on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu in the carriageways going from Lodhi Underpass and AIIMS towards Sarai Kale Khan. The traffic police advised commuters to avoid the stretches from Aurobindo marg from IIT to Adhchini, MB road from Khanpur T Point to Tughlak fort and Outer Ring Road from Chiragh Delhi to Savitri Flyover.

The IMD department has also issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday.

