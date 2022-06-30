Traffic snarls in Delhi as rainfall leads to waterlogging. Advisory issued
- The movement of traffic was restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur as both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging.
Traffic snarled in Delhi as the national capital welcomed the first monsoon showers on Thursday morning bringing much-needed respite from the heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department announced the arrival of southwest monsoon in Delhi, which usually arrives in the national capital on June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.
“Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022,” IMD tweeted on Thursday morning.
While most parts of the capital reported a good spell of rain, the showers brought the familiar sight of vehicles stuck on waterlogged roads for interminable minutes. Social media was flooded with photographs of waterlogged roads, with commuters complaining about the traffic and some seeking help from police.
In a series of advisories, the Delhi Traffic Police said that the movement of traffic has been restricted at Railway underpass Pul Prahladpur as both the carriageways are closed due to waterlogging.
The waterlogging also affected the traffic on Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu in the carriageways going from Lodhi Underpass and AIIMS towards Sarai Kale Khan. The traffic police advised commuters to avoid the stretches from Aurobindo marg from IIT to Adhchini, MB road from Khanpur T Point to Tughlak fort and Outer Ring Road from Chiragh Delhi to Savitri Flyover.
The IMD department has also issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas in the city on Thursday and moderate rainfall on Friday.
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Woman crushed under bus in Muktsar
A 42-year-old woman was crushed to death and Sukhdeep Kaur of Dhurkot village in Faridkot's son, 20, critically injured as their motorcycle collided with a private bus at Samalsar village in Moga district on Thursday. Police have booked the bus driver, Harjinder Singh of Badian Kalan village in Muktsar, for causing death by negligence. Her son, Jashanpreet Singh was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana.
BJP reaches out to former ally SAD for support in Presidential elections
Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday reached out to Shiromani Akali Dal, its former ally, to seek support for the upcoming Presidential polls scheduled on July 18. BJP national president JP Nadda is said to have spoken to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who, according to sources, replied that the party will take a call on the matter after consulting the senior leadership.
Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours
The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.
