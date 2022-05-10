Traffic towards Noida hit for 4 hours on Monday amid bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh
For almost four hours on Monday starting 11 am, traffic was affected on Road Number 13A, which connects Delhi with Noida, as hundreds of residents of Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi spilled onto the road to stop the bulldozers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) that was trying to conduct an anti-encroachment drive there.
As residents occupied one carriageway (Delhi to Noida) of Road 13A in protest, traffic came to a complete standstill from 12-12.30pm and vehicles were made to take a U-turn and go towards the DND Flyway via Mathura Road to reach Noida.
For over 100 days between December 2019 and March 2020, the same carriageway had been the site of a large-scale sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
A senior traffic police officer said traffic was impacted for about four to five hours at Shaheen Bagh, on the Delhi-to-Noida side of the road, and commuters were suggested to take alternative routes.
“Only one carriageway was affected but adequate traffic police personnel were deployed to ensure commuters did not face a problem. Alternative routes were suggested through Mathura Road,” a senior officer said.
The chaos on Road 13A also triggered snarls in nearby Kalindi Kunj, Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and on Mathura Road.
Mahak Jain, a commuter headed towards Noida, said she was stuck near Sarita Vihar for half an hour.
“We were headed to a family function but it seems that we will have to return home. Who knows how long this protest will continue?” she said.
The traffic movement became better around 3pm, about two hours after bulldozers left the area without conducting the drive.
-
Launch crackdown against drug sellers, Mann to cops
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Punjab Police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling drugs and asked it to take action against politicians interfering with the anti-drug campaign. Emphasising the need to break the supply chain of drugs, Mann asked police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs not the drug addicts as these persons have already become victims of the mafia.
-
Reshuffle in Chandigarh Police
Manoj Kumar Meena, SP (Headquarters, Crime and Intelligence) is now SP (Security, Headquarters and Crime). Ketan Bansal, SP (Operations, Traffic, City) is now SP (Operations, EOW and Cyber). A snatching case has been registered. Man held with illegal knife A resident of Sector 52 was arrested with a kamanidar knife. He was caught by police team near the Sector 52/53 turn. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station.
-
51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a 'thud' sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital. The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.
-
AAP, Congress giving communal colour to anti-encroachment drives in Delhi: BJP
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP and Congress are protecting Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya living in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of the city even as residents of the southeast Delhi locality questioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's intention behind a planned anti-encroachment demolition drive on Monday. On April 20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it allowed illegal migrants settle across India.
-
Second canal breach in 40 days: Ferozepur superintending engineer suspended
The reoccurring of a 100-feet-long breach in the Ferozepur feeder canal within 40 days of its repair invoked the suspension of the superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur Division, on Monday. Rajiv Goyal, superintending engineer, irrigation, Ferozepur, has been suspended for negligence of duty on Monday. As per information, a breach reoccurred in the Ferozepur feeder canal late last night at Sanddey Ke village, 17 km away from Muktsar, under the Ferozepur irrigation division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics