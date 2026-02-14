Truck rams scooter in southeast Delhi, 20-year-old killed on birthday eve

A 20-year-old man was killed and his friend critically injured late Thursday when the scooter they were riding was hit by a truck from behind near the Modi Mill flyover in southeast Delhi. Police said Friday was the deceased man’s birthday, and the two were on their way to dinner when the accident occurred. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Dr Hemant Tiwari identified the deceased as Manav Kumar, a resident of Sarai Julena. The injured man was identified as Mohammed Saad, a resident of Jamia Nagar. The deceased was pursuing graduation from a college in Noida, while the injured Saad is a third year student at Jamia Millia Islamia, police said.

Police said the police control room was alerted about a man lying unconscious near the Modi Mill flyover on Mathura Road around 12.30am. “Local police rushed to the spot and found heavy traffic congestion and also received multiple subsequent calls from passersby regarding a major accident on the Sarita Vihar-bound carriageway,” Tiwari said.

Eyewitnesses told police that a scooter bearing a Delhi registration number was hit by a truck bearing a Rajasthan registration number. The truck and scooter were found at the spot, while the injured men were taken to a nearby hospital, where Kumar was declared dead on arrival. Saad remains critical and is undergoing treatment.

Police said a preliminary probe revealed that Kumar and Saad had left their respective homes around 11.30pm, and Kumar had told his family that he was going out to dinner with his friend ahead of his birthday. “Saad left home on his scooter and was wearing a helmet,” a police officer said, quoting Saad’s father.

Saad picked up Kumar and the two headed towards Okhla for dinner but were hit by the truck near the Modi Mill flyover, police said.

Police said the truck driver was travelling towards Badarpur after starting from Samaipur Badli en route to Nagpur, carrying grocery items. “The truck was probably speeding and trying to overtake another vehicle when it hit the scooter, which was on the left side of the road. Both the victims came under the rear left tyre of the truck and one died on the spot,” the officer said.

“Notably, no cleaner was present in the truck,” DCP Tiwari said. Police said it is mandatory for a truck driver to have a cleaner or helper in the passenger seat to assist with navigation.

Police said a case of causing death by negligence was registered and the driver, identified as Mohammed Jahul, 32, a resident of Haryana, was arrested.