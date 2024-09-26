Two arrested for series of robberies in west Delhi

New Delhi The two were shot at in their knees and arrested. (Representative photo)

Two suspected robbers were arrested by Delhi Police after an hour-long chase and exchange of fire at Khayala on Thursday morning, in connection with at least six robberies of gold and diamond ornaments in west Delhi over the past fortnight, officers said.

The robbers mostly targeted women who were out on morning or evening walks, and also used daggers to threaten their victims, officers said. Two firearms, a dagger and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them.

“Considering the sensitivity of the incidents, multiple police teams were put on the task of nabbing the robbers. Spotters were placed at vulnerable places and probable escape routes while police personnel in civil clothes were deployed on bikes to follow, stop and check suspicious bikes,” deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer said.

Around 8am on Thursday, a team of the west Delhi police’s special staff spotted the suspects riding a bike in Punjabi Bagh. Police said they started following them and asked them to stop, but they did not comply.

“When they did not stop, the policemen rammed their bike with a police motorcycle. The two suspects fell off their bike and tried to flee. In the process, they took out their guns. Both fired one round each, but the bullets got stuck inside because their countrymade guns got jammed. Four bullets were fired by our team members. Two of them hit the knees of the two accused,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The suspects were identified as Vikas Arya,33, and Ramesh Nepali, 35. Arya, who has a criminal record, was released from jail in May, and Ramesh was previously booked for a crime. “We are gathering details regarding the crimes the two have committed together in less than a month,” the officer said.

“The robbers were mostly targeting women on morning and evening walks. Through statements of the victims, we learnt that the suspects waylaid them on their bike. The pillion rider used to threaten or attack the victims with a dagger, and forcibly took their jewellery. Four to five such incidents were captured on CCTV cameras installed around the crime spots in west Delhi localities of Moti Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Khyala, Hari Nagar, and Punjabi Bagh,” the officer said.

In one such incident that was reported from the Tilak Nagar area a few days ago, an elderly woman suffered cuts to her neck when she resisted their robbery bid. A video clip of the purported incident also surfaced on social media and garnered public attention.