New Delhi, Two men have been arrested from Lucknow in connection with a ₹25 lakh cyber fraud in which a company representative was allegedly cheated on the pretext of providing travel services, police said on Thursday. Two arrested in Delhi travel service fraud case; ₹15 lakh recovered more

The accused have been identified as Buddan Ramjanam Yadav alias Shrikesh and Gautam Yadav , both residents of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Police said the complainant, a chartered accountant and authorised representative of a company, was searching for travel services for his firm when he finalised a deal with some people.

He was asked to pay an advance of ₹2.5 lakh and was provided with the bank account details of Shrikishun Travels. However, he inadvertently transferred ₹25 lakh instead of ₹2.5 lakh, following which the recipients allegedly became unresponsive, police in a statement said.

A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Shahdara on October 7, following which a team was formed to trace the accused and recover the money.

"During the investigation, police analysed financial transactions, bank accounts, call detail records and mobile numbers linked to the case. It emerged that ₹20 lakh was transferred to an account of Shiva Traders through two transactions of ₹15 lakh and ₹5 lakh, while ₹2 lakh was transferred to another account," read the statement.

The remaining ₹3 lakh was used to purchase gold jewellery from a jeweller in Lucknow through a point-of-sale machine, it read.

According to police, Yadav withdrew ₹20 lakh through a cheque from a second-layer bank account and handed over the cash to his associates. He also purchased two gold chains worth ₹3 lakh and handed them over to his associates in exchange for a 20 per cent commission.

Gautam allegedly facilitated the fraud by providing a SIM card registered in his name, which was linked to the first-layer bank account. Police have recovered three mobile phones, eight SIM cards, seven ATM cards, two cheque books and one gold chain. An amount of ₹15 lakh has also been recovered and refunded to the complainant, read the statement. Further investigation is underway.

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