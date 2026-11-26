The Delhi Congress on Thursday stepped up its campaign against alleged irregularities in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, with party leaders and workers taking to the streets on Constitution Day to demand protection of voting rights. Led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, the protest is planned to culminate at the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial. (AFP/Representational) more

The march began at around 12.15 pm from Chandgi Ram Akhara, opposite the Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, with participants carrying placards and posters, and raising slogans against the BJP and the Election Commission.

Led by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, it is planned to culminate at the Dr Ambedkar National Memorial.

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Congress alleges exclusion of genuine voters The protest comes amid allegations by the Congress that genuine voters were being excluded from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with Yadav accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of attempting to deprive people of their voting rights.

"Deleting the names of living voters by showing them as dead is anti-democratic and a direct assault on the voting rights of the people," Yadav said.

He further said the SIR exercise raised serious concerns over the exclusion of genuine voters from electoral rolls, with 47.56 lakh names missing from Delhi's draft roll. He demanded transparency in the deletion process and sought details of voters removed on account of death, migration or other reasons.