23-year-old man stabs 2 teen boys in Delhi, thrashed badly

Two boys were stabbed by a 23-year-old man without any provocation in outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday, the Delhi Police said. The police were in the process of booking the man under the Indian Penal Code sections based on the medico-legal case of his victims and having him examined by a psychiatrist. (Representational image)

While an 11-year-old boy received a single stab wound, the 13-year-old sustained multiple injuries, police said, adding that both the boys were said to be out of danger. According to a senior police officer, the attacker too had to be hospitalised with serious injuries after he was caught by the public and thrashed. “The initial investigation has suggested that there was no specific reason for the attacker’s anger or any particular trigger for the attack,” the officer added.

The police identified the victims by their first names, Chaman and Rajesh. Both lived in Narela with their families.

The attack happened on Saturday afternoon while Chaman was returning from school. The attacker — whose name HT has withheld pending his psychological evaluation — allegedly stabbed the boy near his left shoulder without any provocation.

When a local boy, Rajesh, tried to intervene, the attacker allegedly stabbed him multiple times, leaving him with wounds to his head, face and hand. While the injured boys were rushed to Raja Harishchandra Hospital. The attacker, too, was later moved to the same hospital by the police.