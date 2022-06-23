Two held for showing guns in videos posted on YouTube

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man and detained a juvenile in Dwarka, who were in possession of arms and ammunition to allegedly show them off in their video blogs on YouTube and increase their viewership, police said on Thursday.

M Harsh Vardhan, DCP (Dwarka), said that on Tuesday evening, a patrol team from Bindapur police station saw two persons riding a scooter without helmets in a service lane near Dwarka Mor. “When the police asked them to stop, they tried to escape. The police nabbed both of them after a chase. Upon frisking, police found a dagger in the juvenile’s bag. The other person, identified as 24-year-old Shiva Nand of Mahavir Enclave, was found carrying one countrymade pistol with two live cartridges in the pocket of his trousers,” he said.

Vardhan said that during interrogation, Shiva Nand revealed that he had completed a one-year medical technician course after graduating from Class 12. “Later, he started making vlogs, videos and reels on YouTube. To reach a viewership of more than one million with more sensational videos, he procured these weapons. We also found that one Ajal (identified by his first name) had supplied the weapons to them. Police raided his house but he had gone on the run. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the Shiva Nand,” he said.