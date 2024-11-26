New Delhi, Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly brutally killing a 37-year-old man by crushing his face following an altercation in Okhla area of southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday. Two juveniles held for killing of man in Delhi's Okhla

The argument began when the victim, Surender, confronted the two boys, aged 14 and 15 years, for urinating near where he was sitting.

Police said that a PCR call was received on Sunday morning reporting an abandoned body near the railway lines. The victim's face and head had been severely crushed. An FIR was registered at Okhla Industrial Area Police Station and further investigation was taken up, he said.

"Multiple teams were assigned to investigate. The deceased was later identified as Surender, a resident of Kumhar Maholla in Tekhand village. CCTV footage from the area was reviewed and a motorcycle seen near the crime scene at 11.51 pm on Saturday was located," said the police officer.

The police said that the riders were identified and they revealed that they had heard the sound of someone screaming and then saw two boys running.

The team then examined CCTV footage from the relevant area based on the timeline provided by the motorcycle riders. This led to the identification of two juveniles who were apprehended

"One of the juveniles is 14 years old and is a student of class 7th. Another is 15 years old. Both are from Bihar. During questioning, the juveniles said that they were friends and on Saturday at about 11.30 pm, they had gone to the spot to relieve themselves. The victim who was sitting there objected to it and an argument ensued," he said.

The fight turned ugly and they began throwing stones at each other. The victim sustained injuries to his face, and the two juveniles then crushed his face with a boulder, leading to his death.

