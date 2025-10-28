Two men held for stabbing cab driver to death in south Delhi

A 23-year-old cab driver was found with multiple stab wounds inside a park in south Delhi’s Kishangarh early Sunday, police said, adding that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder, which they believe was committed to exact revenge over an old feud.

Police said they were alerted around 6am about a body lying inside Machhli Park in Kishangarh. “A police team reached the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries near his ear, abdomen and other parts of the body,” said a senior police officer.

The deceased was identified as Nitesh Khatri, a resident of Kishangarh, who worked as a cab driver. The caller, a local resident, told police he noticed the body while on his morning walk and alerted authorities. The crime team and forensic experts examined the scene, and evidence, including blood samples and the murder weapon, was collected.

During the investigation, police said, technical surveillance and local inputs led them to two suspects identified as Mohit Mehlawat alias Mannu (23), a resident of Kishangarh, and Lucky alias Tannu (23), from Mehrauli. Both were arrested later the same day.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had harboured a grudge against Khatri for nearly two-and-a-half years, following a physical altercation in which they were allegedly beaten and humiliated by him,” the officer said. “On Saturday night, the duo intercepted Khatri and attacked him with knives, causing fatal injuries.”

Police said the weapons used in the crime, blood-stained clothes of the accused, and the victim’s mobile phone have been recovered.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kishangarh police station. Further investigation is under way to determine if others were involved or aware of the plan, officers said.