Two mile fashion: Chic, comfy, carefree

The pandemic followed by lockdown, #WFH and restricted social gatherings changed almost everything, including the way we dress up. Something which was called too boring to be worn outside has now become a chic style statement. Known as ‘2 Mile Fashion’, this trend is super comfy and relaxed. Brands are inspired to bring out collections featuring clothes that are simple yet stylish.

“During the pandemic, staying indoors and having fewer avenues to venture out and socialise made people realise the value of things. People now wish to carve out a simpler lifestyle and avoid unnecessary expenditure on expensive, luxury goods. Comfort and simplicity have begun to define people’s choices and two-mile clothing offers exactly what people want. Our experimental category features an array of lounge sets perfect for working from home or while on the move,” says fashion designer Arjun Kilachand. Options abound for those who like the relaxed look. Jumpsuits, playsuits, culottes, loose fitted shirts, shorts, dresses and mid-length skirts, all spell comfort.

“They need to be easy-to-wear, crinkle-free and trendy. Loungewear shouldn’t be restricted only to casual clothing like track pants, pajamas, hoodies etc. People want to look stylish for their WFH zoom meetings, casual dinners, drives or going out to a friend’s house,” says fashion designer Deepika Arora. Her new collection is inspired by this concept. “People prefer versatile pieces that are stylish and transitional from day to night yet comfortable. Two miles fashion doesn’t have to be restricted to home-wear. Most consumers today need chic, comfortable clothing to run errands, and deal with life’s little moments, without any hassle,” adds Arora.

The concept is ersatile and can be styled up or down very easily. “For women, there are multiple options from joggers and hoodies to kaftans/kimonos, kurta sets, co-ords, wide-legged pants, and so on. Men can go with joggers, bermuda shorts, linen pajamas, kurtas, and so on. These can be worn at home to lounge in, for virtual meetings, house parties, casual dinners, and movies. These make perfect comfy travel outfits as well,” says Prashasti Goyal, founder of a sustainable homegrown brand, Auruhfy.

Not just the clothing brands, shoe brands are also launching 2 mile footwear ranges. Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Officer, Bata India Limited, “Even as the world opens up and people start stepping out, they lookout for footwear that can provide them home-like comfort all day long. The lines between strictly formal wear and casual wear are bound to blur. This has paved the way for 2-mile footwear, offering the perfect balance between lounge and workwear. We witness an uptick in demand for two-mile footwear in the last one year. Overall, demand for two-mile footwear has increased by 20%, and this trend is here to stay.”

