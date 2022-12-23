Umar Khalid released from Tihar Jail to attend sister's wedding

Former JNU student Umar Khalid on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail after he was granted a one-week interim bail in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots to attend his sister's wedding. He was granted bail from December 23 to 30 by a sessions court in Delhi.

“Umar Khalid has been released from Tihar Jail at 7 am today after he was granted interim bail for seven days to attend his sister's marriage,” a prison official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khalid had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail -- from December 20 to January 3 -- for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2020.

(With agency inputs)

