Under Grap 2, curbs on diesel generators

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas invoked the Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Sunday with immediate effect, after the air quality in the Capital became “very poor” for the first time this season.

Stage-2 restricts the entry of inter-state buses (other than EVs / CNG / BS-6 diesel) from NCR states into Delhi, while also calling for an increase in parking charges to discourage use of private transport. Other measures include augmentation of public transport (buses and the metro fleet), calling for deployment of adequate police personnel at congestion points. Further, only diesel generator (DG) sets which are retrofitted with emission control devices (ECD) or are run on dual-fuel mode, are permitted in NCR now.

CAQM said meteorological conditions are unlikely to improve in the coming days, with the air quality index (AQI) only set to worsen.

“The forecast by IMD (India Meteorological Department) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also predicts further deterioration of AQI in the coming days. The CAQM sub-committee on Grap accordingly decides to invoke all actions under stage-2 of the extant Grap in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage-1 actions already in force,” said CAQM in a statement, following a meeting on Sunday evening.

Stage-1 focuses on dust mitigation at construction sites, waste management and reducing emissions.

Delhi’s AQI crossed 200 on October 14 this year – prompting CAQM to invoke Stage-1 of Grap. Delhi’s AQI last crossed “very poor” on February 2 this year, when it was recorded at 326.

“Actions under Stage-1 and 2 of the extant Grap shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further,” the CAQM statement added, calling for focused action particularly on dust mitigation.

The statement further urged the residents to follow the citizen’s charter under Stage-2 – which encourages people to use public transport instead of private vehicles, to take less congested routes – even if it takes longer and to avoid dust-generating construction activities between October and January.

Stage-1 of GRAP is generally invoked when the AQI crosses 200. Stage-2 (very poor) measures are invoked when the AQI crosses 300; Stage-3 (severe) when the AQI crosses 350 and over 400 AQI leads to Stage-4 (severe plus) measures.

The Supreme Court, last year, had revised the thresholds for the last two categories, which would earlier be invoked at 400 and 450 respectively.