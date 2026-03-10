New Delhi, A 16-year-old boy from Uzbekistan has regained the ability to stand and walk straight after undergoing a complex revision spine surgery at a private hospital in Delhi, more than five years after he first developed a severe spinal deformity. Uzbek teen walks straight after five years following complex spine surgery at Delhi hospital

The surgery was performed at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, where doctors corrected a progressive spinal condition that had worsened despite two earlier surgeries carried out in his home country, an official statement said.

The teenager, Behruzbek Tuychiev, had been living with a gradually worsening bend in his back for over five years. Even after undergoing two procedures earlier, including a revision surgery that ended with partial implant removal, the deformity continued to progress, leading to a pronounced hump on his upper back, it said.

The note further added that the condition made it difficult for him to maintain balance while standing, sit or walk for long durations, and he also experienced persistent pain that often disturbed his sleep, doctors said.

His family later consulted doctors at the hospital, where he was diagnosed with severe kyphoscoliosis, a condition in which the spine becomes both curved and twisted, resulting in a visible hump and posture imbalance.

Doctors advised a carefully planned revision deformity correction surgery to straighten and stabilise the spine. The procedure was particularly challenging because the patient had already undergone two previous surgeries, leaving the spine stiff and surrounded by scar tissue.

During the operation, specialised screws and rods were used to realign and stabilise the spine, while continuous neuromonitoring was carried out to ensure the safety of the spinal cord, the hospital said.

"Revision spine deformity correction after previous surgeries is among the most challenging procedures in spine surgery as the spine becomes stiff and scar tissue surrounds critical areas," Dr Jitesh Manghwani, principal consultant and orthopaedic spine surgery unit head, who also led Tuychiev's surgery, said.

Post-surgery X-rays showed improved alignment of the shoulders and pelvis, and the patient was able to walk without support the next day. Physiotherapy, breathing exercises and posture training were initiated early, and he was later discharged in stable condition with follow-up advice, the hospital said.

Doctors said the case highlights the growing capability of specialised spine centres in India to manage complex revision deformity surgeries.

