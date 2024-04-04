Visit constituencies daily, fix issues: Kejriwal’s message from Tihar to AAP MLAs

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a message from Tihar Jail on Thursday directed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to visit areas under their constituencies on a daily basis to find out the problems people are facing and fix them. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail by the Rouse Avenue Court on April 1 in the Delhi excise policy case (File Photo)

The chief minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal shared the message with the media on Thursday in a fresh video from the CM’s residence.

“Your (Arvind) Kejriwalji has sent a message for all MLAs from jail. I am in jail, but no Delhiite should face any kind of difficulty. Every MLA should visit localities in their area every day, find out if people are facing any problems, and fix whatever problems people are facing,” she stated.

“…I am not talking about the problems related to the government departments. We also have to fix other problems of the people. The 20 million people of Delhi are my family members and none among them should be upset because of any reason. God bless all. Jai Hind,” Sunita added.

At the CM’s residence, from where Sunita delivered the message, a photoshopped portrait of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, being used as display pictures by various AAP’s social media handles, was fixed between the portraits of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and the architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar, the national flag emblazoning the overall background.

Earlier, Sunita had called her husband “a lion” who would not be “behind bars” for long as she addressed the “Loktantra Bachao” rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.

To be sure, AAP has maintained that Arvind Kejriwal will not resign and continue to be the chief minister of Delhi and run the government from jail.

Earlier on March 24 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kejriwal had issued an order from its custody, directing Delhi minister Atishi to address water and sewage-related grievances in the city and make arrangements for water supply in the upcoming summer season.

The ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam 2021-22.

A Delhi court on April 1 remanded Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy, making him the fourth prominent lawmaker from the AAP to be lodged in Tihar Jail just three weeks before general elections.

The AAP has categorically dismissed the allegations, calling them politically motivated to crush their party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls because of its rising stature in the national opposition space.