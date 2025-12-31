Visiters allowed till late night at India Gate on New Year’s Eve

Visitors stayed and celebrated at India Gate till late at night on New Year’s Eve, and will be allowed the same on the first day of the 2026, police said on Tuesday, in what was a departure from regular days when visitors are asked to vacate Kartavya Path and the lawns by 10pm. However, commuters were not allowed to stop their vehicles at the C-Hexagon after 8pm. People seen at India Gate on the eve of New Year on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Police said a total of nearly 100,000 people are expected to visit India Gate on Wednesday and Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “On Wednesday and Thursday, public will be allowed to stay at Kartavya Path and the two lawns on each side till late, but heavy police deployment has been done to ensure no untoward incident takes place.”

On regular days, visitors are typically asked to vacate India Gate, Kartavya Path and the adjoining lawns between 9pm and 10pm, depending on crowd conditions and security assessments.

As part of the security arrangements, police said 175 personnel, including 11 inspectors, three assistant commissioners of police, and two platoons of the central armed police force, have been deployed at India Gate. “A team of SWAT commandos and Prakhar vans to deal with petty crimes and anti-terror measures has been taken as well,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Traffic Police said elaborate traffic arrangements have also been put in place. An official will be deployed on the C-Hexagon every few metres. “A detailed arrangement is in place, and 80 traffic officials are deployed on C-Hexagon at multiple points. People will not be allowed to stop their cars anywhere near India Gate and the C-Hexagon after 8pm. The arrangement will be in place from 6pm,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta.

Across the Capital, more than 2,500 traffic police personnel have been deployed for New Year’s Eve, with around 40 teams equipped with alcometers positioned at various locations. Around 90 cranes have also been stationed across Delhi to tow wrongly parked vehicles, officials said. “Many of these arrangements will remain till the end of Thursday,” a senior traffic official said.

For New Year’s Eve, Connaught Place remained out of bounds for the general public after 8pm, with entry restricted to those holding passes. “We have issued 2,500 passes, and they were given to the restaurant owners, who further gave them to their customers. Only those will be allowed,” the officer said. Visitors will be able to exit through eight exit points and park vehicles at 14 designated parking spaces in and around Connaught Place.

In a detailed advisory, traffic police said curbs will be imposed at Mandi House, Bengali Market, Gole Market, GPO roundabouts, Windsor Place and Patel Chowk roundabouts; the north foot of the Ranjit Singh flyover; the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg crossing; RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg; the Kasturba Gandhi Marg-Ferozshah Road crossing; Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk; and Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane on Wednesday and Thursday.

“In view of the large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, we urge motorists to avoid Bhairon Road-Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan,” deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajiv Rawal said.

Traffic diversions will also be in place around Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall and MGF Metropolitan Mall in south Delhi from 2pm onwards on Wednesday and Thursday.

.