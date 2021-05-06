Water supply to be affected for 3 days in various parts of Delhi

Water supply will remain affected in various parts of the national capital for the next three days as a result of Haryana releasing less raw water into the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board said on Wednesday.

The DJB said in a statement that the supply from Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants was hit due to a reduction in the release of raw water into the river, which has consequently pulled down the water level at Wazirabad pond. At present, the level at Wazirabad pond is 667.2 feet against a normal of 674.5 feet.

“Water supply in parts of central Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi and Cantonment areas will remain affected in the morning and evening for the next three days. The situation is likely to persist till the pond level improves to normal,” DJB’s statement read.

On average, the DJB supplies 900 MGD (million gallons daily) water, with demand peaking at 1,100 MGD in summer months.

DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday said the depleting water levels in the Yamuna is leading to a shortage of drinking water in several parts of Delhi, and may also affect hospitals in the city in the coming days. He urged Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to release more raw water into the Yamuna so that sufficient drinking water is available in the national capital.

The water from Wazirabad pond is drawn for treatment at Wazirabad, Okhla and Chandrawal treatment plants. The Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants are supplying 228 MGD of drinking water currently.