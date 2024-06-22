Wazirabad: 2 men stabbed to death by group they had gone to attack

Two men were stabbed to death, and their friend was attacked by a group of men in northwest Delhi’s Wazirabad industrial area on Friday night, said police, adding that two suspects have been arrested two suspects in connection with the murders and are searching for additional suspects. A double murder case was registered based on complaints from locals. (File Photo)

The deceased, identified as Anuj Singh, 23, and Vishal Singh, 25, were found near the railway tracks. A third friend, who was also attacked, managed to escape and sought help, said police. They added that the incident occurred around 11pm when Anuj and Vishal, armed with sticks and a knife, went to confront Anuj Illa (30) at his house in Wazirabad. According to police, the deceased intended to threaten and attack Illa but were overpowered by him and his associates, who were also armed.

A senior police officer stated, “The confrontation escalated quickly. Anuj Illa and his associates attacked the trio, leading to the fatal stabbing of Anuj and Vishal, while the third friend managed to escape. Their bodies were left near the railway tracks.”

Deputy commisionner of police (northwest) Jitendra Meena reported that the bodies were sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for autopsy. A double murder case was registered based on complaints from locals, he said, adding that both the accused and the deceased lived in the same locality.

“Raids conducted the same night led to the arrest of Anuj Illa and his associate Suraj Kumar from a nearby area,” said an officer. During the investigation, police found that two groups had first clashed on June 11 at a swimming pool over a minor dispute. During that altercation, Anuj Illa and his group had reportedly abused and removed the deceased from the pool.

“To take revenge, the deceased planned to threaten Anuj Illa and his group, but the confrontation turned deadly. Anuj Illa has three prior criminal cases against him. Families of the deceased alleged that Illa had been threatening their sons for days. The victims died at the scene of the attack...,” added the officer. Police are continuing their search for other suspects involved in the incident.