We aim to compete with world’s top medical institutions: Delhi AIIMS director

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the Capital is India’s busiest medical institution that handles a daily load of 15,000 outpatients. This is a 20-30% increase from what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. While the patient load has risen, so has the vacancy of doctors. Director-AIIMS, Dr M Srinivas, who joined AIIMS New Delhi in 1994 and took over as the institute’s director in September 2022, spoke to Hindustan Times about the challenges that the institute faces and his vision for its expansion in both clinical and research work. Dr M Srinivas. (ANI)

The hospital has about 30% faculty posts vacant, according to a recent response in Parliament. Many senior doctors have also quit in recent years, further adding to the shortage. What is being done to address this?

There is no shortage of junior doctors, nurses and sanitation staff; however, there is a shortage of senior residents. Until March 2023, the institute had a total of 1,207 sanctioned posts for doctors and faculty members, which has since been increased, leading to more vacant posts. Every six months, recruitments take place. Some recruits stay for a year, while others stay longer. Currently, only contractual recruitment is happening to meet the immediate demand, which is a longstanding practice. Meanwhile, the process for regular recruitment is underway.

To reduce the patient load, AIIMS had earlier announced it would start tele-screening services and collaborate with other city government hospitals for patient referrals as a part of a hub and spoke model. What is its status?

We started a tele-screening service during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, we have the e-Sanjeevani facility that allows patients quick and easy access to doctors and medical specialists using even smartphones. There is also an option for doctor-to-doctor referrals through e-Sanjeevani. The initial plan was to treat critically ill patients at AIIMS and refer them to other city hospitals for treatment. However, the plan is still in the works.

Post Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident, what steps have been taken to enhance staff safety, particularly women?

We had a security audit, and conducted a detailed gap analysis to identify blind spots and poorly lit areas. We have restricted certain pathways and enhanced overall security measures. Now, all entry and exit points are strictly guarded.

The lack of hostel facilities, particularly for women students, has been highlighted repeatedly. What is being done to address this issue?

Earlier, we had a capacity of 2,000 hostel beds which has since increased to 4,000. However, with the growing patient load, the number of doctors has also increased, and more students now require hostel facilities. A master plan is in place that is nearly finalised. We are confident that within a few years, we will have adequate hostel facilities for all resident doctors.

What areas would you like to focus on for AIIMS in future?

Now that the clean-up process is complete, we will focus on improving efficiency. We have implemented transparent systems and established good governance practices. We’d now focus on enhancing efficiency, competency, and performance indicators. The primary focus is to compete with top global medical institutions.