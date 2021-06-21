Weekly markets seek further relaxations in curbs, say current rules ‘impossible’

Weekly market associations have sought further relaxations in curbs as part of Unlock measures, contending that it was “impossible” to operate under the present restrictions, which allow only one authorised weekly market per day, per zone to operate. The associations said that meant only 5% of markets could open and even those few found it difficult to run out of schools owing to space constraints.

There are around 2,7000 weekly markets across the city, said the association heads, and, currently, not a single one of them is functional.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders issued on June 13, only one weekly market (with a limit of 50% of vendors who were allowed during pre-Covid times) per day, per zone was allowed under all three municipal corporations, subject to Covid-19 protocols. “The weekly markets can be allowed to function at suitable nearby grounds, school grounds, where SOP/ guidelines of DDMA can be strictly implemented,” states the guidelines.

Ramesh Kumar, head of the South Delhi Weekly Market Association, said it was impossible for markets to operate with the current riders. “Only 5% of markets can operate due to the cap on the number of markets. However, even those 5% cannot function as the government wants us to operate out of government school premises and not our usual areas. None of the markets is in business because of this,” said Kumar.

He said government schools weren’t big enough to accommodate markets and implementation of physical distancing would become a challenge. “We request the government to relax these riders and allow us to operate from our regular spots. The government can impose necessary guidelines and we will have no objection,” said Kumar.

Sunil Kumar, head of Delhi Pradesh Weekly Market Association, said none of the weekly markets has reopened. “The government wants us to put up our stalls in parks and schools. No one will allow us to set up our markets in parks and schools are not big enough to accommodate markets. No market has been able to reopen due to these curbs,” said Sunil Kumar.

He said shopkeepers and vendors are in distress due to the curbs and sought that the government allow them to operate from their usual sites. “We have our designated places and customers will also come to these sites. The government needs to understand that people will not visit schools in distant places. We will not be able to put up our stalls in such places,” said Sunil Kumar.

Anil Bakshi, general secretary, Delhi Pradesh Weekly Market Welfare Association, said he has written to government representatives, including the chief minister, seeking a meeting to resolve the stalemate but to no avail. “Lakhs of families are in dire straits due to these restrictions. Nearly 4-5 lakh people are dependent on these 2,700 markets and they are struggling to survive,” said Bakshi.