New Delhi, Experts flagged the rapid depletion of wetlands as a major concern for cities like Delhi, warning that their loss has reduced the city's natural capacity to manage floods and ensure water security. Wetland loss weakening Delhi’s flood resilience: Experts

Speakers at an event organised by Wetlands International South Asia on Monday, marking World Wetlands Day underlined the importance of such natural buffers that help regulate water flows, reduce flood risks and support biodiversity, an official release said.

"World Wetlands Day is observed annually on February 2 to commemorate the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971, the principal international treaty guiding conservation of such bodies," it added.

Dr Balakrishna Pisupati, Head of the United Nations Environment Programme – India, said here that for cities like Delhi, wetlands play a crucial role in water security and flood management.

"Their depletion reduces the city's natural capacity to absorb shocks," Pisupati said.

He further said that wetlands act like sponges, absorbing excess water and reducing the intensity of floods, and that their loss is a significant factor affecting flood management, though not the only cause.

Speaking about the correct use of such bodies, Siddharth Kaul, president of Wetlands International South Asia, told PTI that while the "wise use" of wetlands is often discussed, in reality, they are rarely used wisely due to a lack of clear parameters, infrastructure and expertise.

"The biggest environmental challenge for Delhi is the degradation of the Yamuna floodplain. By cutting off tributaries and natural water channels, we have reduced the city's absorption capacity, making it far more vulnerable to floods," Kaul said.

Though flooding is a result of various factors, wetland loss is a significant contributor as it weakens the natural shock-absorbing capacity of the landscape, he said

The event also saw the release of several publications and technical resources, "Sarovar", the organisation's annual newsletter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.