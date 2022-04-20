‘BJP illegally settled Rohingyas, Bangladeshis across India’: AAP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demolition drive carried out in violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Wednesday and said the BJP's headquarters as well should be razed as Union minister Amit Shah and the saffron party were allegedly behind all the recent incidents of communal violence in various parts of the country during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami celebrations.

"The BJP is saying violence, riots and hooliganism will stop by running bulldozers and removing encroachments. But actually, the BJP itself is engineering hooliganism, violence and riots not just in Delhi, but across the country," AAP's MLA from Kalkaji Atishi said on Wednesday.

She added that riots will not happen in this country after bulldozers are run on BJP headquarters and the residence of Shah.

Echoing her remarks, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also said that the saffron party's headquarters should be razed.

“This is the simplest way to end hooliganism in the country,” Sisodia told reporters.

AAP's Raghav Chadha told news agency ANI, “Across India, BJP is carrying out riots. It is also engaging in hooliganism. We guarantee that if BJP's headquarters are razed, riots will stop. We are seeing that the BJP is carrying out riots in Delhi. Two years back, riots were seen in northeast Delhi. Today they were seen in Jahangirpuri,”

The AAP also alleged that leaders and officials of the BJP-ruled civic bodies in the national capital got Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also said not just in the capital, the Modi government got Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled in different parts of the country as well, alleging that the BJP wants to use them to carry out riots.

“I want to pose two questions to the BJP. For the last eight years, why did you get Rohingyas and Bangladeshis illegally settled across India? We want numbers of such people settled. If you cannot, then go and die,” Manish Sisodia told reporters on Wednesday.

The BJP has been alleging that illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas, who fled Myanmar, were indulging in activities that are detrimental to the country. Soon after the violence in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, a section of BJP leaders have claimed that illegal Bangladeshi migrants have swamped the locality and they targeted the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The AAP's attack on Wednesday comes as the demolition drive was carried out in Jahangirpuri earlier in the day. The area witnessed violent clashes between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16.

Photos of the demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), showed several structures, including small illegal retail shops, being razed by bulldozers.

The drive was stopped following a Supreme Court ordered status quo. "We will follow the Supreme Court orders. We have stopped the drive. The civic machinery there is now only lifting the garbage and other items lying on the roads in the area," NDMC mayor Raja Iqbal Singh told news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)

