"Will continue our fight until our daughters get final justice": Deepender Singh Hooda on wrestlers' issues

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Amid the debate on the Wrestling Federation of India elections and the suspension of its newly elected body thereafter, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has said they will continue their fight until "our daughters get final justice." HT Image

"This government betrayed the trust of our wrestlers and when they saw the rising anger of the public, they had to take this temporary decision. This is not final justice. We will continue this fight until our daughters get final justice," the Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana told ANI.

In a major decision, coming in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia over the election of an aide of deposed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

Former WFI president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he has "retired" from wrestling and has "nothing to do with it", stating that the new federation has been formed it will take the further decisions.

"I have retired from wrestling, have nothing to do with it. I have completely retired from this subject. Now I have nothing to do with any wrestling activity. I worked for 12 years in wrestling whether good or bad. Now I have moved away from this controversy. A new federation has been formed, this new federation will decide what to do and what not to do," Brij Bhushan told the reporters.

Meanwhile, after ace wrestler Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri, Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday announced that she will also return her Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award.

"Prime Minister, I am Vinesh Phogat, the daughter of your house and I am writing this letter to you to tell you about the condition I am in for the last one year. I remember the year 2016, when Sakshi Malik won a medal in the Olympics, your government made her the brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'. When this was announced, all the women players of the country were happy and were sending congratulatory messages to each other. Today, ever since Sakshi had to leave wrestling, I am remembering that year 2016 again and again. Are we female players made only to appear on government advertisements? We have no objection to those advertisements being published, because from the slogans written in them, it seems that your government wants to work seriously for the upliftment of daughters. I had dreamed of winning a medal in the Olympics, but now this dream is also fading. I would just pray that this dream of the upcoming women players is definitely fulfilled," Vinesh Phogat said. (ANI)