Woman accuses former partner of ‘assault, molestation’ in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was “physically assaulted, molested, and threatened” by her 22-year-old former partner inside her residence in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash 2 late on Saturday night, according to a police complaint. The suspect allegedly contacted the woman’s family early Saturday morning via WhatsApp, issuing “further threats”, she wrote in the complaint. (Representational image)

According to the complaint submitted to Anant Mittal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), by the victim’s mother, seen by HT, the accused entered the woman’s third-floor apartment around 11:30 pm on Saturday to attempt a reconciliation after a personal dispute that began in July.

However, the situation turned violent when the suspect cornered the woman inside a washroom, “physically assaulted her, pulled her hair, and outraged her modesty” after she refused physical intimacy, the complaint alleged.

“The suspect snatched the woman’s mobile phone, which contained personal content”, and threatened to leak it. He also threatened her with acid attacks and death before fleeing the spot,” the complaint alleged.

Police were alerted, and a female constable escorted the survivor to Malviya Nagar Government Hospital for a medico-legal case (MLC) examination.

The suspect contacted the woman’s family early Saturday morning via WhatsApp, issuing “further threats”, she wrote in the complaint.

Her family said police haven’t registered an FIR despite receiving the formal complaint.

When reached, the DCP said police are examining the allegations.