Woman hit by car in Connnaught Place
NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman was hit by an SUV, swung in the air and dropped on the road nearly six feet away in Connaught Place near Palika Bazar on Sunday morning, an eyewitness told police who have registered a case and begun probe.
A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Poonam Bajaj, 33, resident of Geeta Colony who was on her way to work around 7am when the incident took place. The injured is said to be battling for her life and severely critical, the officer said.
Eyewitness Shekhar Chandar, a sanitation worker in a public toilet in CP’s outer circle near Palika Bazar’s gate number 5, said that he was at work when the incident happened right in front of him. “My duty started at 6am and I was standing outside the toilet when I saw a lady crossing the outer circle road from Janpath. An Innova car came at a very high speed on the outer circle and hit the woman. She flung in the air and dropped on the road six feet away,” he said.
Chandar further said that driver of the offending car stopped for a few seconds and then fled from the spot. “I noted down the number of his car and have shared it with the police. I saw him sitting inside car but he didn’t step out. He then drove his car towards BKS Marg and ran off,” he said.
Meanwhile, the woman was bleeding profusely on the road and a passersby stopped. “The person stopped an auto-rickshaw and took her to Ram Monohar Lohia Hospital,” Chandar said.
Police officer said that a police control room call was made at 7:18am after which a team reached the spot where they found a blood splattered across the road but no vehicle was found. They were informed by locals that the injured had been taken to RML Hospital. “When the team reached the hospital, they were informed that the woman has been identified as Pooam Bajaj and the doctor has said that she is unfit for statement,” the officer said adding that her family was informed and they reached the hospital.
The family told police that the woman works as a security personnel and was on her way to work at the time of the incident.
Police claimed to have initially not found an eyewitness but during enquiry, they found Chandar who admitted that he saw the incident and have his statement to police.
“A case under section 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We have details of the offending vehicle. CCTV footage is being obtained and analysed. The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer said.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
-
Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
-
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
-
Woman jumps in front of Metro train at Jor Bagh station, dies
New Delhi: A woman jumped in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station on Monday morning, in a likely suicide bid, succumbing to her injuries by the time she was shifted to a hospital, officials said. Officials of the the Central Industrial Security Force, which secures stations across the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and rushed to the spot.
-
LMC demolishes illegal construction
The enforcement team of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation demolished the wall of a petrol pump owned by corporator Jaglal Yadav, on Monday. The wall had been constructed on the drain (belonging to the LMC). The enforcement team along with tehsildar Ratna Mishra demolished the construction on the municipal land on the petrol pump premises. Action was taken to vacate the LMC land included into the petrol pump.”
