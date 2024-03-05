Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory | Check restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Tata Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) cricket matches beginning at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The matches are scheduled to continue until March 13, with additional matches scheduled for March 15 and 17. The advisory mentioned that limited parking is available near the stadium for vehicles with designated labels. (File)(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“In view of the Tata Women's Premier League-2024 (WPL) scheduled from March 05-13, 2024, and on March 15 & 17, 2024 at Arun Jaitely Stadium, Delhi traffic diversions/restrictions will be effective. Kindly follow the advisory,” the Delhi Traffic Police said while sharing the advisory on X (formerly Twitter).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“For the convenience of general public and security reason, certain traffic restrictions are imposed in and around the stadium,” the advisory said.

Check route diversions and restrictions here:

The advisory said, “There will be diversion or restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg. No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads, from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road. Commuters are requested to avoid following roads from 04:30 pm to 12 midnight on the days of matches when the spectators would be coming to the stadium and congestion is expected.”

Traffic movement will remain restricted on

Rajghat to JLN Marg.

J.L.N. Marg from Roundabout Kamla Market to Rajghat.

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi gate.

Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi gate.

Also Read | Traffic police begins action on ‘hit-list’ of repeat offenders

Stadium entry

-Gates 1 through 7 are situated on the southern side of the stadium, and access to these gates will be granted from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg.

-Gates 8 through 15 are positioned on the stadium's eastern side, adjacent to the road, and entry to these gates will be accommodated from J.L.N. Marg, near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal.

Gates 16 through 18 are located on the western side of the stadium, and access to these gates will be provided from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, close to the Petrol Pump.

Parking restrictions

-The advisory mentioned that limited parking is available near the stadium for vehicles with designated labels. Vehicles must display car parking labels on their windshields, with the vehicle number written on the label. Vehicles lacking valid parking labels will not be permitted near the stadium.

-Car parking label holders should use Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, or Bahadurshah Zafar Marg (with a "U" turn allowed at Delhi Gate). Entry to parking lots P1, P3, and P4 will only be allowed from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, near the petrol pump.

-Vehicles are prohibited from parking on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to I.P. Flyover on match days. Any parked vehicles on these roads will be towed away and subjected to legal action.

-Spectators and vehicles without labels can utilise the Park and Ride facility. They can proceed to the following Park & Ride sites or walk to the stadium: Mata Sundari Parking, Shanti Van Parking and Under Velodrome Road.

-Buses from these sites will commence their services two hours before the match and operate until one hour after the match begins. The bus service from the stadium to their respective destinations will start immediately after the game concludes and continue for one hour.

-Spectators utilising app-based and other taxi services are advised to use the service lane on Ring Road between I.P Flyover & Rajghat crossing for drop-off and pick-up.