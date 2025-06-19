Work on Narela high-security prison to start later this year

Work is set to begin later this year on Delhi’s first high-security prison, which will be built in Narela as a modern correctional facility aimed at reducing the pressure on the Capital’s severely overcrowded jails. Envisioned as a state-of-the-art complex with advanced surveillance and isolation systems, the upcoming prison is being planned to house 250 high-risk inmates on an 11-acre site, officials said. An aerial view of the area around PWD Headquarters (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

According to officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), the prison will follow a panopticon-style design, inspired by the infamous British-era Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands. The layout arranges cells in a radial pattern with wings extending outward from a central watchtower. This architectural setup allows guards to monitor all inmates without being seen, a psychological deterrent that officials believe will help reduce violence and inhibit the formation of gangs within the prison. “The architectural design ensures maximum surveillance with minimum manpower, which will help deter violence and check the formation of gangs inside the complex,” a senior official said.

In terms of security features, the prison will be equipped with automated locking mechanisms, X-ray baggage scanners, full-body scanners, and body-worn cameras for personnel. The cells are being designed specifically to limit interaction between inmates, especially those considered high-risk, with an emphasis on physical isolation to curb organised criminal activity. In-built mobile signal jammers will disrupt unauthorised communication, and the perimeter will be secured with high walls engineered to prevent smuggling of contraband such as mobile phones and narcotics. “Security for jail staff and inmate families is being prioritised. The idea is to create a controlled, secure environment that cannot be compromised,” the official added.

The project’s financials have already been initiated, with a preliminary estimate of ₹148.58 crore submitted to the Director General (Prisons). A meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee was held to review a revised estimate, and a tender has been floated on a percentage rate basis. The process, however, has seen delays. The initial tender did not attract any contractors, prompting officials to revise its terms and reassess financial feasibility before resubmitting the proposal to the prisons department.

While security remains the central focus, the facility will also adopt reformative elements in its long-term plan, officials said. A second phase of development is on the cards, which will include staff residential quarters and a dedicated training centre. Officials said this addition will ensure that personnel remain stationed close to the premises, potentially improving emergency response times and overall operational efficiency.

The new prison is expected to ease the burden on Delhi’s three existing complexes—Tihar, Mandoli, and Rohini—which together are meant to house around 10,000 inmates but currently hold nearly twice that number, a mix of undertrials and convicts. The Narela facility is being seen as a long-overdue expansion of the Capital’s prison infrastructure and, according to officials, could set a benchmark in modern incarceration and prison reform.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, with officials hopeful that the new facility will set a benchmark in modern incarceration and prison reform.