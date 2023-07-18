Home / Cities / Delhi News / Yamuna water level further recedes amid fresh showers in Delhi | Top Updates

ByShobhit Gupta
Jul 18, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Though, the river continues to flow above the danger mark amid the fresh showers on Tuesday in the city and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The water level of Yamuna continues to decrease in Delhi as it dropped to 205.46 metres at 3pm on Tuesday from 206.01 metres around midnight. The river, however, continues to flow above the danger mark amid fresh spells of rain in the city and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Water level of Yamuna was recorded to be at 205.46 meters at 3pm in Delhi.(ANI)
The rainfall battered several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as it continued to grapple with a flood-like situation. Lajpat Nagar, East of Kailash area in south Delhi, and parts of central Delhi including the Delhi Secretariat area, among other areas, received rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the national capital on Tuesday. “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar)," it said in an update. As per the weather agency, Delhi would witness a cloudy sky with moderate rains.

The IMD also forecasted a downpour in Haryana's Hodal, Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Deoband, Chandpur, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, and Nadbai, Bayana of Rajasthan.

The national capital has received 20% above-normal rainfall at 6.6 mm in the 24 hours ended 8am. However, northwest India received 31% below normal rains during the period.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. The humidity level in the morning stood at 89% in Delhi.

A 'slight rise' was recorded in the water level on Monday due to rains which lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier. Flood and irrigation department minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the fifth dysfunctional gate of the ITO Barrage has been opened. The Delhi government sought the help of the navy in opening the blocked gate.

The Yamuna water level hit a record high of 208.66 last Thursday, flooded low-lying areas, and left nearly 20,000 people displaced.

