The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated a road improvement and drainage project on New Rohtak Road, aimed to reduce waterlogging at the Zakhira Zero Point, officials said on Tuesday. Zakhira stretch flooding: PWD begins repairs

According to officials, the work started last week, costing 4.36 crore, involves laying interlocking paver blocks and precast central verge as part of the road’s maintenance. The work is scheduled to complete within 60 days from its start.

Officials said that the upgrades are aimed at increasing the road height and improving surface drainage to mitigate frequent water accumulation at the underpass. The Zakhira stretch is among the city’s most vulnerable waterlogging points, often leading to traffic disruptions during the monsoon.

“The topography under the flyover results in rainwater naturally collecting at the lowest point. Earlier, we relied on temporary pumping arrangements, which were not always effective during intense rainfall,” a PWD official said.

The department is also constructing a permanent drainage system at Zakhira stretch, including a reinforced cement concrete (RCC) sump and a dedicated outflow line connected to the existing drainage network. Officials said a permanent pump has already been installed and will be integrated with the sump to allow faster evacuation of stormwater.

“The system is being designed so that pumps can be triggered automatically when water reaches a certain level, or operated remotely during heavy rainfall,” the official added.

The tender also outlines related works including laying pipelines, constructing chambers, and installing power supply systems to ensure uninterrupted functioning of pumps.

PWD officials said the project is part of their plan to address 71 identified waterlogging hotspots across Delhi.

“Structural improvements like this need to be supported by regular desilting and coordination with other agencies managing downstream drains,” the official said.