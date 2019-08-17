Developers told to ensure solid waste management rules are followed before handing over projects

cities

The Noida Authority on Saturday asked developers to ensure compliance of solid waste management (SWM) rules in all new projects before handing over possession to residents.

The directions same at a workshop organised by the authority for bulk waste generators at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6, where representatives of high-rise apartments, malls, restaurants, hotels from across sectors participated.

Ritu Maheshwari, the CEO of Noida Authority, said the authority was working on decentralising waste collection and disposal in Noida. “There are several societies that have installed compost machines on their premises. By the end of September, the door-to-door waste collection will be implemented in entire Noida. There are some challenges and we will soon overcome them,” she said.

Maheshwari, who was the district magistrate of Ghaziabad before becoming Noida CEO, said Ghaziabad significantly improved its Swachh Survekshan ranking from 300 to 13 in two years. Noida was ranked 150 in Swachh Survekshan 2019, conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Maheshwari said Survekshan 2020 surveys will soon begin and the city needs to prepare. “We urged people to generate less solid waste and manage them at their own levels. Noida Authority will soon form a Swachh Volunteer’s group to facilitate this process,” she said. Noida generates around 1,000 tonnes of solid waste every day, which is collected from sectors and villages and then disposed of at the Mubarakpur temporary waste site.

The SWM Rules identify bulk waste generators as group housing societies, buildings occupied by the state or central government departments or undertakings, local bodies, public sector undertakings or private companies, hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges, universities, other educational institutions, hostels, hotels, commercial establishments, markets, places of worship, stadium and sports complexes having an average waste generation rate exceeding 100kg per day.

It mandates bulk waste generators to segregate and store the waste generated by them in three separate streams — biodegradable, non-biodegradable and domestic hazardous waste — in suitable bins and hand over segregated wastes to authorised waste pickers or waste collectors as directed or notified by the local authorities.

Representatives of DLF Mall, Homes 121, and other societies participated in the programme. But some residents said Noida Authority’s door-to-door waste collection was still not perfect as sanitation workers mix the dry and wet waste in the same van. The Noida Authority said the issue would be fixed by September end.

The CEO asked people not to use polythene bags for shopping. She gifted jute bags to some of participants.

BOX

What Noida Authority expects from Bulk Waste Generators

Segregation of waste at source

Look into the arrangements of decentralised waste management

Help authority to undertake door-to-door waste collection

Seek support of residents to pay user fee charges against services delivered to them

Educate others to prevent littering of waste

To enter into an MoU with door-to-door authorised service provider & construction-demolition debris management operator to ensure safe handling & transportation of outsourced waste

Help in removal of open garbage dump yards

Develop a sense of cleanliness competition within the societies

