Doubling rate in Mumbai rises to 10 days; mortality rate dips to 3.9%

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:39 IST

Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the city, Mumbaiites have something to cheer about. A data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday has revealed that the doubling rate of the coronavirus outbreak in the city has increased to 10 days from the 8.3 days recorded last week.

The doubling rate is the amount of time or the number of days required for the coronavirus cases to double.

The city’s Covid-19 fatality rate too has decreased to 3.9% on April 26 from the earlier 6.3% recorded on April 11. This means that there are now four deaths recorded for every 100 cases, as opposed to the earlier six deaths for the same number of cases.

The corporation has claimed that the fatality rate in the city has now inched closer to the national average of 3.1% and is better than that of the state, which is at 4.3%.

However, there are nine wards in the city that have shown a faster the doubling rate.

These wards are R Central ward (Borivli), R North ward (Dahisar), F South ward (Parel), M East ward (Mankhurd), T ward (Mulund), C ward (Kalbadevi and Marine Lines), H East ward (Bandra and Khar), D ward (Malabar Hill and Walkeshwar) and M West ward (Chembur and Tilak Nagar).

Despite the decrease in the doubling time, majority of these wards until Wednesday have reported fewer cases as compared to the remaining 15 wards in the city.

The civic body also said that 26 coronavirus deaths were reported in the city on Wednesday, even as 475 new cases were confirmed. Mumbai now has 6,644 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while the death toll has escalated to 270.

Of the 26 deaths reported on Wednesday, 16 patients had co-morbidities. Thirteen patients who died were above 60 years , while 12 were between 40 and 60 years, and one was an 80-year-old. According to BMC, 193 patients have been recovered and discharged on Wednesday. Of these 475, 170 had been tested in private labs.

The G North ward, which is among the worst-hit in the city, reported new cases on Wednesday. With 14 cases registered on Wednesday, Dharavi now has 344 coronavirus patients, while the death toll in the area is now at 18. Mahim reported three new cases, taking the total number of cases in the area to 33. Dadar did not report any new case on Wednesday.

Mayor visits Covid-19 hospitals

Meanwhile, mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday visited Cooper and Seven Hills Hospitals, where coronavirus patients are being treated, to review the work carried out by civic officials.

BMC official dies of coronavirus

An an inspector from BMC’s assessment department, Madhukar Hariyan, who was working at a coronavirus hotspot in Dharavi died on Wednesday.

The BMC posted a tweet on its official Twitter handle, “Our very own, Shri Madhukar Hariyan (Inspector, Assessment Dept, BMC) passed away today. He had devoted himself in the service of Mumbaikars & the needy. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts & prayers are with the Hariyan family. He had tested Covid-19 positive.”

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner of G North ward, took to social media on Wednesday night to convey his condolences. “Now how to motivate the team @mybmcWardGN for #MissionDharavi? RIP #CoronaWarrior Madhur Hariyan. Sacrifice will not be forgotten. We pledge to work further, “ his tweet read.

According to a senior civic official, Hariyan was among the officials deployed in Dharavi to distribute food packets to residents at containment zones.

The official said, “He developed symptoms on April 23 but never got admitted to any hospital and did not even complain about the symptoms. He kept taking medicines from a local practitioner. On Wednesday, he died on the way while he was being taken to the Kasturba hospital.”

3 more BEST employees test positive

Meanwhile, three more Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus drivers and one conductor were tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the undertaking to 17.

The BEST administration on Wednesday had issued a set of directives to around 750 of its staffers who are above 55 years and suffer from comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes and asked them not to resume duty.