Dwarka set for a revamp

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:00 IST

New Delhi: Dwarka, one of the three sub-cities developed three decades ago, is in for a revamp with the Delhi Development Authority working on a plan to resolve issues of traffic congestion, lack of commercial spaces and poor last mile connectivity.

DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain said the authority will integrate various infrastructure projects being taken up in the sub city that in different stages of planning and implementation for better coordination and “holistic development”.

Dwarka, which has a population of over 1.2 million, was planned in the late 80s to “accommodate Delhi’s changing requirements”. It was projected as the “sub-city for the 21st century”. Narela and Rohini were also developed with the same promise. Even though Dwarka has emerged as a residential hub, lack of adequate transport and civic infrastructure are major problems that residents face.

Jain said DDA is working on a strategy to revamp Dwarka. “A comprehensive strategic plan is being prepared for Dwarka to make it sustainable, pedestrian and cycle friendly, and improve the quality of life of people residing here. The aim is to have a unified vision for holistic development of the sub-city. We are in the process of finalising the details of various projects,” he said.

To address the problem of traffic congestion, one of the most pressing concerns of the residents, the land-owning agency has roped in the School of Planning and Architecture, which is expected to provide short-term and long-term solutions.

Despite Metro connectivity, last mile connectivity is poor and there are fewer local transport options. With most residents depending on private vehicles, traffic congestion is a big problem here. The three main entry points — Dwarka Road (from National Highway-8 side), Sector 21-Dwarka Link road (Urban Extension Road-II) and Dabri Mor — get choked during peak hours. The Sector 21-Dwarka link road, used by Gurugram-bound traffic from north Delhi, Najafgarh and West Delhi is jam-packed during the morning hours. At Dabri Mor, encroachment on the main road slows traffic.

Jain said, “One of the most important projects is to improve the connectivity of the sub-city with the rest of the city. Measures are being taken to decongest the township by improving road intersections, traffic and parking management. The School of Planning and Architecture is preparing a comprehensive mobilty plan for Dwarka. Short and long-term measures for improvement of inter and intra-city connectivity are being envisaged.”

The DDA plans to redevelop the area around two of its important trunk drains-- TD 2 and TD5—as greenways and theme parks. A senior DDA official, aware of the development, said that there is a plan to develop walkways, cycle tracks, cafes and waterfront along TD-2. “The plan is in a nascent stage, but the idea is to develop a recreational zone for people. The work on Bharat Vandana park is already going on,” said the official.

In its effort to improve the last mile connectivity, Jain said that the DDA plans to develop “70-km cycle tracks”. The work on developing the tracks is going on in Sector 11-14.

Anuj Malhotra, knowledge partner to the high-powered committee under the ministry of home affairs, said there is a demand for cycling in the sub-city. “Dwarka has a great grid system of roads which is conducive to cycling. In 9-10min one can cover a distance of 3 kilometres. In our Dwarka survey, done five years back, we found that a majority of trips were educational and for work and that they were within 5-km distance. They can be covered within 20 minutes. The unused bus lane on Dwarka roads can be demarcated by tactile urbanism method (placing bollards), overnight, to make about 30km of cycle lanes in a matter of 2-3 days,” he said.

Residents say that infrastructure development is the need of the hour, but they want DDA to develop the plan in consultation with the people. Rejimon CK, founder of Dwarka Forum, said, “There is a huge gap in DDA’s planning and execution. The DDA came up with the street design guidelines in 2011, but the roads developed by it do not conform to the guidelines. There is a huge mismatch in planning and execution. Before finalising the plan, they should consult people.”

Former DDA planning commission AK Jain, who was involved in the planning of the sub-city in the 80s, said, “It is a good thing that DDA is integrating all the development projects. But with changing time, they should use the new standards of planning and execution. There is an urgent need to have an intra-subcity transport system. People currently are dependent on their personal vehicles for even short trips,”

Another issue DDA is trying to address is the lack of economic development in the area. While housing came up in a big way in the sub-city, commercial sectors didn’t despite provision for planned areas. Jain said, “There was a linear commercial complex planned along the Metro corridor. The DDA needs to relook at its auction policy for commercial spaces to promote commercial activity. Currently, a majority of people travel from Dwarka to other parts of the city for work.”

A senior DDA official said that there is a plan to dispose of commercial plots and develop a socio culture centre in Sector 10.