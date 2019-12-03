E-retailer files complaint of fraud in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:08 IST

An online retailer has filed a complaint against an unknown person for cheating buyers by impersonating as an officials allegedly associated with his company. The complainant suspects that there is a gang involved in making calls to people and offering heavy discounts and getting the money transferred in their accounts, which are not linked with the company.

A case has been registered on the directions of the court in Surajpur police station on Monday.

Neeraj Arora, a company representative, said the company operates on online marketplace and thousands of suppliers advertise various products through them. “The company has been successfully running for over 20 years without any major difficulty or impediments. We have recently learnt that some unknown person is unlawfully using our company name for defrauding people,” he stated in the complaint.

The complaint further states that recently a buyer was cheated of ₹20,608 by the said suspect. The suspect had allegedly assured the buyer of delivering a product, but later refused after taking payment. The victim informed the company when the goods were not delivered. “Due to this fraudulent activity, the company has suffered financial loss in trade and it has also affected the goodwill and reputation of the company,” the complaint stated.

The complainant had moved the court after the local police refused to entertain the application.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said a case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating), Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 66-C of IT Act. “We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. We are also trying to trace the suspect through electronic surveillance,” Deekhit said.