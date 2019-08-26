cities

New Delhi: Several legislators in the Delhi Assembly on Monday raised concerns over operations of e-rickshaws, accusing them of creating chaos in Delhi roads, and demanded that the Delhi government should come up with better ways to regulate them.

The issue surfaced after the Delhi government told the Assembly that it has a database of 71,092 e-ricksaws that are registered with the transport department till July 31, 2019, and not all operating battery-operated rickshaws, popular as e-rickshaws, in the entire city, in response to a starred question by Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh.

In the House, Singh raised concerns about the lack of e-rickshaw stands and traffic congestion caused by them in busy areas.

Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The traffic police deal with e-rickshaws on a more regular basis and they can help in the regularisation.”

Delhi’s transport minister Kailash Gahlot said that he will look into the matter.

In December 2014, the Delhi government had notified the ‘e-rickshaw sewa’ scheme which was aimed at allowing the plying of e-rickshaws in the national capital subjected to certain compliances.. In 2018, the government drafted the Delhi Electric Policy, which includes all electric vehicles under its ambit, but it is still under review, a senior government official said.

