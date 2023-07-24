Each person to get 20 litre RO water daily: Kejriwal in Delhi's Mayapuri

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inspected the newly installed RO plants in the Mayapuri area and said each resident would get 20 litres of purified water every day. Kejriwal said four water ATMs have been installed and the Delhi government has planned to install 500 water ATMs to provide drinking water treated using the Reverse Osmosis (RO) process to people in slums and other such densely populated areas. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after visiting RO plants in the Mayapuri area.

"This card is like a water ATM. Through this, each person will get 20 litres of purified water in areas with inadequate drinking water facilities," Kejriwal told reporters after inspecting the RO plants.

"We know rich people install RO at their home but now poor people will drink the same water," he said.

Kejriwal added that the ATMs will be installed near slums and other such densely populated areas where pipelines can not be laid.

Water drawn through tube wells will be treated at the RO plants and then distributed among people through the water ATMs, he said.

Earlier this year, the chief minister directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to take immediate action to solve the contaminated water issue across several national capital areas. He had also announced that reverse osmosis (RO)-based purification plants will be set up at 20 slum clusters across the city to supply clean drinking water.

“If there is a problem of contaminated water supply in an area, it should be eliminated completely. The identification of the areas where contaminated water is being received should be done immediately, and a detailed plan should be submitted for its permanent solution and implementation,” the chief minister said in a review meeting with senior officials of the water utility, according to an official statement.

