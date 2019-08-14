Faridabad DCP commits suicide, blames SHO, journalist in note: Police

cities

Faridabad deputy commissioner of police Vikram Kapoor allegedly killed himself in his sector 30 residence on Wednesday morning. In a purported suicide note, police said, the 59-year-old officer accused a colleague of blackmail.

Police later detained the Bhupani station house officer (SHO) Abdul Sahid for allegedly abetting suicide. A local journalist was also detained.

Police said he allegedly shot himself using his service pistol at his residence in police lines.

Police said his family found the purported suicide note lying next to his body on a sofa. “I am Doing this Due to ABDUL, Abdul Insp he was Blackmailing-Vikram [sic],” stated the purported suicide note.

In the FIR lodged by Kapoor’s family named the SHO and a Hindi daily journalist Satish Malik.

“Sahid and Malik allegedly had been blackmailing Kapoor over the past month. Senior police officers are questioning duo and arrests will be made soon,” Deep Chand, station house officer of Sector 31 police station, said on Wednesday evening. The two were yet to be formally arrested at the time of filing this report. HT has a copy of the FIR. Chand said the reason for the alleged blackmail was yet to be established.

The case was registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 31 police station on the basis of a complaint filed by his son.

According to the FIR, Kapoor returned from office on Tuesday night and soon went to bed. According to his daily routine, he woke up at 5 am while his wife was still asleep, his son told the police.

“Around 6 am, we heard a gunshot and my mother and I rushed towards the drawing room where we found my father sitting in a pool of blood with his service pistol in his right hand. He had shot himself in the mouth,” the son stated in the FIR.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar did not comment on the incident.

Officials familiar with the matter said that senior police officers, forensic experts and crime investigation teams reached the house within 10 minutes of the family discovering the body. Police seized the service pistol and Kapoor’s mobile phone which will be scanned to get more details.

Kapoor’s body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy, and he was cremated in the evening, said police.

Kapoor was posted as DCP (NIT) Faridabad and was promoted from Haryana Police Services to IPS by Haryana government in 2017. He was posted in Faridabad for the last two years. He was due to retire next year.

Raj Kamal Kapoor, DCP’s cousin, said, “He was a simple man and was preparing to settle down in Karnal where he had built a house. He belonged to Kurukshetra,” he said.

Police spokesperson Sube Singh said that the station house officer and the journalist were being interrogated by senior officials. “The reason behind the blackmail has not been confirmed. Police will issue a statement soon,” he said.

